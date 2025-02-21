Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Raised to $324.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $304.00 to $324.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $234.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Insulet from $264.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Insulet from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.47.

PODD stock opened at $288.29 on Friday. Insulet has a 52 week low of $160.19 and a 52 week high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.71 and its 200 day moving average is $246.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Insulet had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 21.22%. Research analysts predict that Insulet will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $3,470,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,240. This trade represents a 52.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total value of $252,192.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,129.46. The trade was a 13.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Insulet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Insulet by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 23,175.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after acquiring an additional 37,080 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

