InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.20) target price on the stock.
InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Down 1.3 %
LON:IHG opened at GBX 9,970.87 ($126.34) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -162.30. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of GBX 7,032 ($89.10) and a 12-month high of £109.75 ($139.06). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is £100.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8,970.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
IHG® Hotels & Resorts is a global hospitality company,
with 19 hotel brands, one of the industry’s largest
loyalty programmes, over 6,300 open hotels in more
than 100 countries, and a further 1,800 hotels in our
development pipeline.
Our ambition
To deliver industry-leading growth in our scale,
enterprise platform and performance, doing so
sustainably for all stakeholders, including our hotel
owners, guests and society as a whole.
Our strategy
To use our scale and expertise to create the
exceptional guest experiences and owner returns
needed to grow our brands in the industry’s most
valuable markets and segments.
