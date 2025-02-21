InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.20) target price on the stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Down 1.3 %

LON:IHG opened at GBX 9,970.87 ($126.34) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -162.30. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of GBX 7,032 ($89.10) and a 12-month high of £109.75 ($139.06). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is £100.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8,970.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

Our presenceIHG® Hotels & Resorts is a global hospitality company,with 19 hotel brands, one of the industry’s largestloyalty programmes, over 6,300 open hotels in morethan 100 countries, and a further 1,800 hotels in ourdevelopment pipeline.

Our ambition

To deliver industry-leading growth in our scale,

enterprise platform and performance, doing so

sustainably for all stakeholders, including our hotel

owners, guests and society as a whole.

Our strategy

To use our scale and expertise to create the

exceptional guest experiences and owner returns

needed to grow our brands in the industry’s most

valuable markets and segments.

