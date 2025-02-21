Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $598.03 and last traded at $604.06. Approximately 310,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,683,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $606.57.

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $666.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.10.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $564.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $523.46. The stock has a market cap of $210.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $158,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,380. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total value of $202,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,734. The trade was a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,348 shares of company stock worth $3,587,582. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 339,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,417,000 after acquiring an additional 54,234 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Wormser Freres Gestion raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Wormser Freres Gestion now owns 2,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 202,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,734,000 after purchasing an additional 21,079 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

