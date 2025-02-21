Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 131.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26,756.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,197,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174,281 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 260.2% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 2,370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,000 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,737,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,851,000 after buying an additional 754,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,598,000.

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $221.18 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $169.96 and a 1 year high of $222.64. The stock has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

