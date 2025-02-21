Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 130.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,783 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 45,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 32,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPLV opened at $73.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.28. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $62.53 and a 12 month high of $75.14.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

