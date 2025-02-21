Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,228,189 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 2,009,546 shares.The stock last traded at $51.44 and had previously closed at $51.55.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLG. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5,930.2% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 28,403,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,021,000 after buying an additional 27,932,132 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,591,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,775,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,590 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,703,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,858,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

