Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) recently:

2/13/2025 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $88.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $68.00 to $71.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Edwards Lifesciences was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/12/2025 – Edwards Lifesciences had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $73.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $73.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2025 – Edwards Lifesciences was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.

1/16/2025 – Edwards Lifesciences was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of EW traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,535,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,134. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.86.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $185,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,841.12. The trade was a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $852,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,301.36. This trade represents a 26.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,489 shares of company stock worth $2,002,829 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EW. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

