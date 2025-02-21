Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $308,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PSX opened at $131.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $108.90 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.13.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.12%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

