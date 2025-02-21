Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $666,000 Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV decreased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Allstate were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $7,480,226.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,990.95. This represents a 68.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $231.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Allstate from $206.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALL

Allstate Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $189.37 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $153.87 and a twelve month high of $209.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.04.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.