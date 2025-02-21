Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $666,000 Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV decreased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Allstate were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $7,480,226.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,990.95. This represents a 68.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE:ALL opened at $189.37 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $153.87 and a twelve month high of $209.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.04.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.
