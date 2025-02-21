Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 4,241 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV decreased its stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Premier Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,780,000 after purchasing an additional 35,682 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Premier Financial by 2,017.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 751,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,655,000 after acquiring an additional 716,406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 8.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,334,000 after purchasing an additional 49,367 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Premier Financial by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 383,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Premier Financial stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.72. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $29.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Premier Financial Announces Dividend

Premier Financial Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.31%.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

