iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17,868.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,671,000 after buying an additional 2,632,906 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,099.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 468,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,025,000 after acquiring an additional 447,119 shares during the period. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,454,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,053,000 after acquiring an additional 359,189 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,785,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,546,000 after purchasing an additional 334,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 259,380.9% during the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 285,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,981,000 after purchasing an additional 285,319 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $116.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.14. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.16 and a fifty-two week high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.3292 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

