iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stake Lifted by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 4.1% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $15,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of DGRO opened at $64.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.44. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.08 and a 12-month high of $65.08.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

