iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,701,000 after buying an additional 33,649,765 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 336,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 311,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 304,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 294,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR opened at $59.33 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $53.25 and a 12-month high of $59.77. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.22.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

