iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,778,000 after buying an additional 95,234 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,135,000 after buying an additional 67,472 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 164,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,690,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of IVV stock opened at $613.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $529.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $601.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $584.94. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $495.94 and a twelve month high of $616.22.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
