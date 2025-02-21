iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA) Stock Price Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.88 and last traded at $30.90. Approximately 158 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.93.

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.22.

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.8937 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

About iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF

The iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (EFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies that provide infrastructure and industrials solutions to support energy efficiency and emissions mitigation, pollution reduction, or land and resource optimization.

