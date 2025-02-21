iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 64,865 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 37,408 shares.The stock last traded at $149.59 and had previously closed at $150.76.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $610.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Industrials ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

About iShares Global Industrials ETF

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

