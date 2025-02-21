iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $82.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.50. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

