iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,271 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $5,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMXC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 6,742.9% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 752.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EMXC opened at $57.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a one year low of $54.41 and a one year high of $63.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.50.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.9999 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

