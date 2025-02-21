iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,801,503 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 608% from the previous session’s volume of 678,572 shares.The stock last traded at $26.76 and had previously closed at $26.72.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4752 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

