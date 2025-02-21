iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,801,503 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 608% from the previous session’s volume of 678,572 shares.The stock last traded at $26.76 and had previously closed at $26.72.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4752 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EUFN. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,390,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,961,000 after buying an additional 109,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2,373.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.