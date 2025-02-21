iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $780,000. RAM Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26,328.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 605,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,269,000 after purchasing an additional 602,911 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IWB opened at $335.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $329.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.81. The company has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $271.54 and a 52 week high of $337.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

