iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Decreased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,131 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 4.6% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $414.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $409.33 and its 200 day moving average is $388.28. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $315.24 and a 52 week high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

