iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axecap Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $802,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24,883.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,832,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,754,000 after buying an additional 2,821,539 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 281.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 33,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,401,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 1,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $224.26 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $191.34 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

