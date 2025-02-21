iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Position Trimmed by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR opened at $91.89 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $78.36 and a twelve month high of $96.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.29.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

