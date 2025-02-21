iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,251,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 153,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $134.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $101.12 and a one year high of $139.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.