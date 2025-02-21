iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.83 and last traded at $53.62, with a volume of 1172858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.72.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.40 and a 200 day moving average of $50.70.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,453,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816,369 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,327,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,455 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,717,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,546,000 after acquiring an additional 139,856 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,579,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,207,000 after purchasing an additional 24,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,362,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,824,000 after purchasing an additional 94,168 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

