JBDI Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares’ Lock-Up Period To End on February 24th (NASDAQ:JBDI)

JBDI Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares’ (NASDAQ:JBDI – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, February 24th. JBDI Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares had issued 2,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 27th. The total size of the offering was $11,250,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of JBDI Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

JBDI Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares Price Performance

JBDI opened at $0.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65. JBDI Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $39.41.

JBDI Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares Company Profile

JBDI Holdings Limited engages in the trading of reconditioned and recycling containers in Singapore and the Southeast Asia region. The company offers reconditioning and recycling drums, including open top drums, metal drums, plastic drums, plastic carboys, and intermediate bulk containers, as well as new drums, and collects waste drums and related products.

