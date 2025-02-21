JBDI Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares’ Lock-Up Period To End on February 24th (NASDAQ:JBDI)

JBDI Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares’ (NASDAQ:JBDI – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, February 24th. JBDI Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares had issued 2,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 27th. The total size of the offering was $11,250,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of JBDI Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
JBDI Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares Price Performance
JBDI opened at $0.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65. JBDI Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $39.41.
JBDI Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JBDI Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for JBDI Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBDI Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.