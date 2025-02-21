Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Shopify from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Shopify from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.31.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP stock opened at $123.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.18 billion, a PE ratio of 79.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.47. Shopify has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.66.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 22.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shopify will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Baer Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $3,360,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $1,323,000. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 666,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,867,000 after buying an additional 246,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

