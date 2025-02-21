Jefferies Financial Group Issues Positive Forecast for Unity Software (NYSE:U) Stock Price

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.16% from the stock’s previous close.

U has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC raised Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie raised their price objective on Unity Software from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Unity Software from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Unity Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.04.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 2.32.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 11.30% and a negative net margin of 40.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $30,243.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 450,881 shares in the company, valued at $9,775,100.08. This represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 166,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $3,498,340.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,481,479 shares in the company, valued at $73,076,244.21. This trade represents a 4.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 679,264 shares of company stock worth $16,612,383. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. Creative Planning grew its position in Unity Software by 13.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 153,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 18,547 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 54.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 106.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth $310,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1,787.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 14,053 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

