Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) Shares Down 9.2% – Here’s What Happened

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 64 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 64 ($0.81). Approximately 191,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 117,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.50 ($0.89).
Jersey Oil and Gas Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £20.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 63.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 18.80 and a current ratio of 69.26.
About Jersey Oil and Gas
JOG’s acreage is estimated by management to contain more than 140 million barrels of oil equivalent (“boe”) of discovered mean recoverable resources net to JOG, in addition to significant exploration upside potential.
