JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 2,333 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

JLB & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 6.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,148,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,318,000 after purchasing an additional 252,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,691,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,142,000 after buying an additional 413,646 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 192.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,129,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,701,000 after buying an additional 2,060,595 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 390.5% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,129,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,480,000 after buying an additional 1,695,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Genpact by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 772,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,197,000 after acquiring an additional 95,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In related news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $513,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,182 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,125.06. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $417,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,545.60. The trade was a 3.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,120. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

G has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Genpact

Genpact Stock Down 1.0 %

G stock opened at $54.44 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $56.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 22.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

About Genpact

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.