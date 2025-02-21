JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 7,435 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

JLB & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,435 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PII. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 534.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Polaris by 187.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Polaris by 2,431.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII opened at $45.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.50. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $100.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Polaris had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 1.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.69%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Polaris from $76.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

