JMG Financial Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 191.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 342,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,827 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 10,979 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 16,602 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $703,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $23.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.55.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

