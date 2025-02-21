JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $1.06 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 196.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,737 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880,000 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,220,000 after buying an additional 6,804,908 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9,346.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,576,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538,664 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,365,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,872,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,119,000 after buying an additional 3,286,917 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD opened at $28.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.02. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $29.72.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

