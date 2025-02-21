JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $1.55 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

ESGU opened at $133.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.90. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $108.40 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

