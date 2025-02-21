JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $286.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,984,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,381 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 9.8% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $286,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,012 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,283,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,781,000 after acquiring an additional 954,457 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,431,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,351 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,432,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,998,000 after buying an additional 1,700,587 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,643,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,816,000 after purchasing an additional 659,713 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $53.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.26 and its 200 day moving average is $50.30.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.