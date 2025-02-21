JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $79.85 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 196.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,881,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910,992 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $79,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,965.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 84,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $28.69 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average of $28.02. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.