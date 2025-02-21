JMG Financial Group Ltd. Purchases 262 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $288.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $288.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.03. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $233.00 and a 1-year high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

