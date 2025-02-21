JMG Financial Group Ltd. Sells 350 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 34,366.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 828,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,831,000 after purchasing an additional 826,509 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 33,356.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 238,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,845,000 after buying an additional 238,163 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 706.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 133,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,542,000 after acquiring an additional 116,741 shares in the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $24,021,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,943,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWV opened at $348.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $282.38 and a 52 week high of $350.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $342.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.23.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.