John P. Brogan Sells 3,000 Shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL) Stock

U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) Director John P. Brogan sold 3,000 shares of U-Haul stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $201,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,768.48. This trade represents a 6.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

U-Haul Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $73.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.03. U-Haul Holding has a fifty-two week low of $59.70 and a fifty-two week high of $79.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Get U-Haul alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U-Haul

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of U-Haul during the third quarter worth $17,358,000. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its stake in U-Haul by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 125,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,758,000 after buying an additional 13,143 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in U-Haul by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in U-Haul by 5.4% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U-Haul in the third quarter valued at about $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

U-Haul Company Profile

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment includes the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U-Haul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Haul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.