“Johnson & Johnson Completes Public Offerings Amounting to $5 Billion”

On February 20, 2025, healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) announced the successful completion of several previously publicized offerings. The offerings included different bonds with aggregate principal amounts varying from $750 million to $1.25 billion and interest rates ranged from 4.500% to 5.000%.

The completed offerings include:

1. $750 million aggregate principal amount of 4.500% Notes due 2027;2. $750 million of 4.550% Notes due 2028;3. $1 billion of 4.700% Notes due 2030;4. $1.25 billion aggregate amount of 4.850% Notes due 2032;5. $1.25 billion in 5.000% Notes due 2035.

The entire offering represented a total of $5 billion in aggregate principal amount. The offerings, variously due between 2027 and 2035, are collectively referred to as the “Notes.”

These notes were issued under the company’s Registration Statement on Form S-3, with Reg. No. 333-269836. As part of the note offering, Johnson & Johnson entered into an underwriting agreement with Citigroup Global Markets Inc., BofA Securities, Inc., and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC. In this agreement, Johnson & Johnson pledged to issue and sell the Notes to the underwriters.

This news follows a period of strong financial performance for Johnson & Johnson, bolstered by successful product launches and sustained growth in prominent segments. It is expected that the capital raised through these offerings will be utilized to support further business development, expansion, and general corporate purposes.

Johnson & Johnson is a global leader in healthcare, providing a broad range of products across three sectors: Consumer, Pharmaceuticals, and Medical Devices. The company’s common stocks and the notes involved in the offering are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

The official announcement came via a Form 8-K filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), reflecting standard practice for public companies disclosing major events that shareholders should be aware of.

