Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Increased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 349,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 727,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,139,000 after acquiring an additional 92,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $159.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $168.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $62,928.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,357,552.70. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Weinberger purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,220. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

