Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.76 by $0.39, Zacks reports. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $6.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.34. 51,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,925. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.00. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $171.45 and a 52 week high of $288.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on JLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.00.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

