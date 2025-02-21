JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Aviva (LON:AV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 615 ($7.79) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aviva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 579 ($7.34).

Get Aviva alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aviva

Aviva Stock Down 2.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Aviva

Shares of LON AV opened at GBX 496.10 ($6.29) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.93. Aviva has a 1 year low of GBX 390.70 ($4.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 510.20 ($6.46). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 488.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 484.39.

In other news, insider Pippa Lambert acquired 988 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 465 ($5.89) per share, with a total value of £4,594.20 ($5,821.34). 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aviva

(Get Free Report)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.