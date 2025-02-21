Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY) Shares Down 2.3% – Should You Sell?

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.54. Approximately 172,545 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 55,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Down 2.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2.71.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

