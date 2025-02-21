K2 Gold (CVE:KTO) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

K2 Gold Co. (CVE:KTO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 416000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

K2 Gold Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.02 million, a P/E ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 0.84.

K2 Gold Company Profile

K2 Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold exploration projects in Canada and the United States. It also explores for silver metal. The company's flagship property is the Mojave Gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,780 hectares located in California.

