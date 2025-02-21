Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 1,073 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,872 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 4,240 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.33.
Starbucks Stock Performance
Shares of SBUX stock opened at $113.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.44 and a 200-day moving average of $96.89. The stock has a market cap of $128.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $113.50.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
