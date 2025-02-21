Kestra Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,971 Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MC. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,433,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 804,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,141,000 after buying an additional 96,720 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $9,149,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 922,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,229,000 after acquiring an additional 16,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company Trading Down 5.3 %

Moelis & Company stock opened at $73.60 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $46.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.79 and a 200 day moving average of $71.50.

Moelis & Company Increases Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.79. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 38.49%. On average, analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 147.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.