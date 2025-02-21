Kestra Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,009 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $108.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.40. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $127.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.69.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.12%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,097.50. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $638,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,351,461.85. This trade represents a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,255 shares of company stock worth $4,330,980. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

