Kestra Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,561 Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter worth $82,716,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth $22,646,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 177.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,356,455 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,632,000 after buying an additional 2,145,085 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1,119.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 942,179 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,441,000 after buying an additional 864,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 12.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,277,581 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,161,000 after buying an additional 472,537 shares during the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VOD stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

