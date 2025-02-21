Kestra Investment Management LLC Invests $114,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6,804.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 49,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJS stock opened at $108.25 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $93.89 and a 1 year high of $119.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.73.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

